Apr 19, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29148-29722: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold held steady supported by a weaker dollar, geopolitical concerns about North Korea and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29148-29722.

Gold held steady supported by a weaker dollar, geopolitical concerns about North Korea and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election

Tension surrounding North Korea has mounted over the past week as U.S. President has taken a tough rhetorical line with Pyongyang, boosting demand

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29450 SL 29300 TGT 29560-29680.MCX

For all commodities report,

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

