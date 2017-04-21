App
Stocks
Apr 21, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29141-29419: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold held steady with tensions surrounding upcoming French elections on Sunday underpinning the safe-haven demand.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29141-29419.

Gold held steady with tensions surrounding upcoming French elections on Sunday underpinning the safe-haven demand.

Fed’s Kaplan said that two more interest rate hikes this year remains possible but that the U.S. central bank has the flexibility to wait and see how the economy unfolds.

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits rose slightly more than expected last week, but a drop in the number of Americans on unemployment rolls to a 17-year low.

BUY GOLD JUNE ABV 29225 SL 29135 TGT 28335-29495. MCX (BTST)

For all commodities report,

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

