App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 24, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29139-29587: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices rose as investors awaited the first-round of voting in the presidential French election at the weekend and possible announcements about tax changes in US.

Gold to trade in 29139-29587: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29139-29587.

Gold prices rose as investors awaited the first-round of voting in the presidential French election at the weekend and possible announcements about tax changes in US.

There was potential for safe-haven buying of gold after France said security forces were fully mobilized for the weekend vote.

SPDR gold trust holdings gained by 0.52% i.e. 4.44 tonnes to 858.69 tonnes from 854.25 tonnes.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29400 SL 29550 TGT 29290-29200.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.