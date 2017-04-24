Gold to trade in 29139-29587: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29139-29587.

Gold prices rose as investors awaited the first-round of voting in the presidential French election at the weekend and possible announcements about tax changes in US.

There was potential for safe-haven buying of gold after France said security forces were fully mobilized for the weekend vote.

SPDR gold trust holdings gained by 0.52% i.e. 4.44 tonnes to 858.69 tonnes from 854.25 tonnes.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29400 SL 29550 TGT 29290-29200.MCX.

