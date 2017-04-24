Gold to trade in 29139-29587: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices rose as investors awaited the first-round of voting in the presidential French election at the weekend and possible announcements about tax changes in US.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 29139-29587.
There was potential for safe-haven buying of gold after France said security forces were fully mobilized for the weekend vote.
SPDR gold trust holdings gained by 0.52% i.e. 4.44 tonnes to 858.69 tonnes from 854.25 tonnes.SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29400 SL 29550 TGT 29290-29200.MCX.
