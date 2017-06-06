App
Jun 06, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29102-29356: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold gained buoyed as a disappointing U.S. jobs report appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in US.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 29102-29356.

Gold gained buoyed as a disappointing U.S. jobs report appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in US.

U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported,suggesting the labor market was losing momentum.

Indian Rural Gold demand will be good as good monsoon, rise in MSP's, rural employment guarantee scheme and waiver of farm loans will support demand.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29150 SL 29000 TGT 29340-29450.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

