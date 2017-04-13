App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29101-29361: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold steadied as the dollar reversed losses and political tensions simmered, leaving investor interest in safe havens like the precious metal largely intact.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29101-29361

President Donald Trump told the dollar "is getting too strong" and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

Meanwhile, tensions continued over the US relationship with Russia over Syria and in the Korean peninsula and worries about the upcoming French presidential election.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29260 SL 29150 TGT 29380-29500.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

