Gold to trade in 29094-29520: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29094-29520.

Gold dropped as the dollar and stocks gained, though tensions over North Korea and upcoming French and UK elections underpinned demand in the safe-haven asset.

A run of disappointing U.S. economic data and doubts the Trump administration will progress with tax cuts have quelled expectations of faster inflation

SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 1.39 percent to 860.76 tonnes on Wednesday from 848.92 tonnes on Tuesday.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29250 SL 29100 TGT 29380-29540.MCX

For all commodities report,

