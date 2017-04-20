App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29094-29520: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold dropped as the dollar and stocks gained, though tensions over North Korea and upcoming French and UK elections underpinned demand in the safe-haven asset.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29094-29520.

Gold dropped as the dollar and stocks gained, though tensions over North Korea and upcoming French and UK elections underpinned demand in the safe-haven asset.

A run of disappointing U.S. economic data and doubts the Trump administration will progress with tax cuts have quelled expectations of faster inflation

SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 1.39 percent to 860.76 tonnes on Wednesday from 848.92 tonnes on Tuesday.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29250 SL 29100 TGT 29380-29540.MCX

For all commodities report,

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

