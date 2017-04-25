App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28824-29404: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold fell after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28824-29404.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.17 percent to 860.17 tonnes on Monday.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29050 SL 28900 TGT 29180-29300.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

