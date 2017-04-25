Gold to trade in 28824-29404: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28824-29404.

Gold fell after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.17 percent to 860.17 tonnes on Monday.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29050 SL 28900 TGT 29180-29300.MCX.

