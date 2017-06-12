Gold to trade in 28812-29204: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28812-29204.

Gold dropped as the dollar strengthened despite a market fraught with the type of political drama that would ordinarily have offered a boost to prices.

Pressure also seen after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for PM Theresa May, helping lift the dollar index to its highest since late May.

Dealers in India, were offering a discount of up to $3.5 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest since the last week of December.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29100 SL 29250 TGT 28920-28800.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.