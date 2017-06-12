App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 12, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28812-29204: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold dropped as the dollar strengthened despite a market fraught with the type of political drama that would ordinarily have offered a boost to prices.

Gold to trade in 28812-29204: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28812-29204.

Gold dropped as the dollar strengthened despite a market fraught with the type of political drama that would ordinarily have offered a boost to prices.

Pressure also seen after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for PM Theresa May, helping lift the dollar index to its highest since late May.

Dealers in India, were offering a discount of up to $3.5 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest since the last week of December.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29100 SL 29250 TGT 28920-28800.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.