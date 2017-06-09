App
Jun 09, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28800-29570: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold fell as stocks rallied despite dramatic testimony from former FBI director James Comey, who accused President Trump of lying and defaming him.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28800-29570.

Gold fell as stocks rallied despite dramatic testimony from former FBI director James Comey, who accused President Trump of lying and defaming him.

Comey told the SIC he believed President Donald Trump had directed him to drop a FBI probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

ECB closed the door on more interest rate cuts judging the euro zone economy to be rebounding, but said inflation looks to remain weak.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29250 SL 29380 TGT 29100-28950.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

