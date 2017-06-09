Gold to trade in 28800-29570: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28800-29570.

Gold fell as stocks rallied despite dramatic testimony from former FBI director James Comey, who accused President Trump of lying and defaming him.

Comey told the SIC he believed President Donald Trump had directed him to drop a FBI probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

ECB closed the door on more interest rate cuts judging the euro zone economy to be rebounding, but said inflation looks to remain weak.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29250 SL 29380 TGT 29100-28950.MCX

