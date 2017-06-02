App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28785-29113: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices dropped as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28785-29113.

Gold prices dropped as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.

Positive payroll data from the United States could mean the Fed will raise rates as expected at its June 13-14 meeting.

Support can be seen as Italy could call an early election and the UK election, combined with the approaching start of Brexit negotiations.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29000 SL 29180 TGT 28840-28750.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

