Gold to trade in 28785-29113: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28785-29113.

Gold prices dropped as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.

Positive payroll data from the United States could mean the Fed will raise rates as expected at its June 13-14 meeting.

Support can be seen as Italy could call an early election and the UK election, combined with the approaching start of Brexit negotiations.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29000 SL 29180 TGT 28840-28750.MCX.

