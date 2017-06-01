Gold to trade in 28776-29278: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices recovered as dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, while upside will be capped on rate hike expectation.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 28776-29278.
Traders see an 86.6 percent chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's June 13-14 policy meeting
Investors are keenly awaiting Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could set the dollar's tone in the short term.BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29000 SL 28850 TGT 29140-29260.MCX.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.