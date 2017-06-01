Gold to trade in 28776-29278: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28776-29278.

Gold prices recovered as dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, while upside will be capped on rate hike expectation.

Traders see an 86.6 percent chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's June 13-14 policy meeting

Investors are keenly awaiting Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could set the dollar's tone in the short term.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29000 SL 28850 TGT 29140-29260.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.