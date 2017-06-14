Jun 14, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold to trade in 28734-29096: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices traded in the range as investors prepared for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 28734-29096.
The Federal Reserve at its two-day policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to raise the fed funds target range by a quarter point.
The U.S. central bank will release its latest forecasts for economic growth and interest rates, known as the "dot-plot".SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29050 SL 29220 TGT 28880-28750.MCX.
