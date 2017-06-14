App
Jun 14, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jun 14, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28734-29096: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices traded in the range as investors prepared for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28734-29096.

Gold prices traded in the range as investors prepared for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve at its two-day policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to raise the fed funds target range by a quarter point.

The U.S. central bank will release its latest forecasts for economic growth and interest rates, known as the "dot-plot".

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29050 SL 29220 TGT 28880-28750.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

