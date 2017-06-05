Gold to trade in 28674-29344: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28674-29344.

Gold prices rose in response to disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data that lowered expectations for more aggressive U.S. interest rate increases.

Prices also seen supported boosted by demand for safe-haven assets due to political tensions in the United States and Europe.

Demand remained tepid in India, the world's second largest consumer, with dealers offering a discount of up to $1 an ounce to official domestic prices.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29050 SL 28900 TGT 29180-29340.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.