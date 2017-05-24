App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28654-29014: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices settled flat pulling back from a three-week high, with dollar finding support as the euro weakened in the wake of terror attack.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28654-29014.

Gold prices settled flat pulling back from a three-week high, with dollar finding support as the euro weakened in the wake of terror attack.

Minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting will be due tonight which may deliver more guidance on the central bank’s plans for another rate hike.

President Trump asked lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim at healthcare and food assistance programs.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 28980 TGT 28740-28650.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

