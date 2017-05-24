Gold to trade in 28654-29014: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28654-29014.

Gold prices settled flat pulling back from a three-week high, with dollar finding support as the euro weakened in the wake of terror attack.

Minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting will be due tonight which may deliver more guidance on the central bank’s plans for another rate hike.

President Trump asked lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim at healthcare and food assistance programs.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 28980 TGT 28740-28650.MCX.

