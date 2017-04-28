Gold to trade in 28649-28877: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28649-28877.

Gold traded in range as a long-awaited U.S. tax cut plan from the Trump Administration failed to inspire investors, who were disappointed by the lack of new details.

ECB stuck to its ultra-easy policy stance as inflation continues to undershoot its target but explicitly acknowledged the vigour of the euro zone economy

The U.S. Department of Labor said initial jobless claims increased by 14,000 in the week ending April 22 to a four-week high of 257,000.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 29000 TGT 28720-28600.MCX.

