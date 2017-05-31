Gold to trade in 28633-29031: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28633-29031.

Gold prices gained as political uncertainty led investors to favor bullion over assets considered riskier such as stocks.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said he is spending more time thinking about how fiscal policies under U.S. President Donald Trump could impact the economy.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that a brighter global economy is posing less risk to the Fed's outlook for the U.S.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28900 SL 28800 TGT 29020-29150.MC

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.