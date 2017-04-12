Gold to trade in 28598-29526: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28598-29526.

Gold prices rallied as investors fled risk assets and sought refuge in safe-haven gold amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Investors poured into safe-haven assets, after expectations grew the U.S. may take military action against North Korea.

SPDR gold trust holdings gained by 0.50% i.e. 4.15 tonnes to 842.42 tonnes from 838.26 Tonnes.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29150 SL 29000 TGT 29300-29450.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.