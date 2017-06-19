App
Jun 19, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28597-28845: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices dropped and ended the week with weakness in the wake of signals from the Federal Reserve for another increase to interest rates this year.

Gold to trade in 28597-28845: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28597-28845.

Gold prices dropped and ended the week with weakness in the wake of signals from the Federal Reserve for another increase to interest rates this year.

Downbeat U.S. data, with construction for new houses down in May and a June drop in consumer sentiment, underpinned prices as well.

Asia gold demand ticked up as global prices came off seven-month highs, while Indian buyers stayed on the sidelines waiting for further price drops.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28800 SL 28950 TGT 28680-28550.MCX,

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

