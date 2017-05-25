Gold to trade in 28591-28821: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28591-28821.

Gold remained under pressure as investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike stance from the minutes of its last meeting.

Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising interest rates until it was clear a recent U.S. economic slowdown was temporary.

WGC is making a case for a low tax structure for gold under the GST regime to ensure better transparency in the trade and to boost demand.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28780 SL 28650 TGT 28870-28980.MCX.

