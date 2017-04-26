Gold to trade in 28578-29188: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28578-29188.

Gold eased as investor sentiment remains skewed toward riskier assets in the wake of the French election results on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs, in a note said it continues to expect gold to come under pressure in the near term on a potential rally in real interest rates.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.69 percent to 854.25 tonnes on Tuesday.

ELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28950 SL 29100 TGT 28820-28680.MCX.

