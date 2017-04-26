Gold to trade in 28578-29188: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold eased as investor sentiment remains skewed toward riskier assets in the wake of the French election results on Sunday.
Gold trading range for the day is 28578-29188.
Goldman Sachs, in a note said it continues to expect gold to come under pressure in the near term on a potential rally in real interest rates.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.69 percent to 854.25 tonnes on Tuesday.ELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28950 SL 29100 TGT 28820-28680.MCX.
