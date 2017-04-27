Gold to trade in 28572-28894: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28572-28894.

Gold fell as investor appetite for riskier assets surged on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand.

The European Central Bank is set to keep its ultra-easy policy stance firmly in place on Thursday but may acknowledge better growth prospects.

Fears that tax cuts would punch another hole in deficit-reduction efforts may weaken the.

Dollar SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 29000 TGT 28720-28600.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.