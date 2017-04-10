App
Apr 07, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28542-29040: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold edged lower pressured by a firmer dollar on the back of upbeat U.S. unemployment data and as some investors sold to redeem profits.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28542-29040.

Investors digested minutes from Fed?s policy meeting released which showed that the central bank would start to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping due later on Thursday.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28900 SL 28750 TGT 29050-29180.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

