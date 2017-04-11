Gold to trade in 28541-28899: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28541-28899.

Gold recovered from the day's low and held firm buoyed by its safe-haven status amid rising political tensions.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in June continued to limit upside for gold prices.

Hedge funds and money managers upped their net long position in COMEX gold for the third straight week in the week to April 4, US CFTC

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28650 SL 28500 TGT 28800-28950.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.