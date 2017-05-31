Gold to trade in 28539-29087: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28539-29087.

Gold prices eased after hitting a one month high as economic data from the US showed increased signs that the Fed can hike rate.

Risk surrounding the closeness of Britain's upcoming elections, the prospect of early elections in Italy and worries over Greek debt were supporting gold.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6 percentage points in a poll, with the election due next week.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 29000 TGT 28720-28600.MCX.

