Gold to trade in 28502-28686: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28502-28686.

Gold dropped as demand for riskier assets drove stocks and U.S. treasury yields higher and the dollar hit a six-week peak against the yen.

Pressure continues after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a spending package to avert a U.S. government shutdown.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that economic growth of 3% is achievable in the next two years as the Trump administration is planning to dramatically cut taxes.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28650 SL 28800 TGT 28540-28400.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.