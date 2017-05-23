Gold to trade in 28480-28952: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28480-28952.

Gold prices gains amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar.

Fed's Williams: Concerned about losing progress we've made on financial regulation.

Expects continued U.S. economic, job growth. Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long position in COMEX gold for the third week, taking it to a two-month low, CFTC data showed.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28700 SL 27550 TGT 28920-29100.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.