Gold to trade in 28470-28986: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28470-28986.

Gold fell after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September.

The U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter as consumer spending almost stalled.

Data showed Swiss gold exports to Hong Kong, China and India rose in March, while Chinese gold production fell in the first quarter.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28750 SL 28900 TGT 28580-28450.MCX.

