you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 20, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28449-28697: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold dropped as the dollar rose after hawkish comments from a top Fed official.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28449-28697.

Gold dropped as the dollar rose after hawkish comments from a top Fed official.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley reinforced expectations that the U.S. central bank will continue on its path of tightening monetary policy.

U.S. home building fell for a third straight month in May to the lowest level in eight months as construction activity declined broadly.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28650 SL 28750 TGT 28550-28450.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

