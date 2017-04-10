Gold to trade in 28443-29121: Achiievers Equities

Gold trading range for the day is 28443-29121

Gold prices gave up most of its gains as the dollar rose and safe haven demand ebbed.

Prices strengthened earlier after U.S. launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, sparking concerns of an escalation in the Syrian civil war.

Gold reserves value fell to $73.74 billion at the end of March, from $74.376 billion at end-February, data published on the People's Bank of China website also showed.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28700 SL 28850 TGT 28550-28450.MCX.

