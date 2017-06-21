App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 21, 2017 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28425-28649: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold traded in the range with Fed views on rate hikes for the rest of the year pointing to more, though the inflation outlook has not met expectations.

Gold to trade in 28425-28649: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28425-28649.

Gold traded in the range with Fed views on rate hikes for the rest of the year pointing to more, though the inflation outlook has not met expectations.

Support can be seen as global political uncertainties, and risk aversion due to Brexit, concerns over Trump's ability to carry out financial reforms.

British and EU Brexit negotiators agreed how to organize talks on Britain's divorce at a first meeting in Brussels where both sides stressed.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28500 SL 28400 TGT 28640-28750.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.