Gold to trade in 28425-28649: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28425-28649.

Gold traded in the range with Fed views on rate hikes for the rest of the year pointing to more, though the inflation outlook has not met expectations.

Support can be seen as global political uncertainties, and risk aversion due to Brexit, concerns over Trump's ability to carry out financial reforms.

British and EU Brexit negotiators agreed how to organize talks on Britain's divorce at a first meeting in Brussels where both sides stressed.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28500 SL 28400 TGT 28640-28750.MCX.

