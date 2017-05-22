Gold to trade in 28395-28905: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28395-28905.

Gold prices edged lower as investors locked in profits from the precious metal’s recent climb amid ongoing concerns over political turmoil in Washington.

Prices ended with gains on weekly basis as the dollar softened on political turbulence in the United States, boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28500 TGT 28780-28950.MCX.

