Gold to trade in 28367-28739: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28367-28739.

Gold prices rebounded as an oil price slump pushed down stock markets and a weaker U.S. dollar made bullion cheaper.

Investors evaluated the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on the economy even as inflation measures are deteriorating.

U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in May to the third highest monthly level in a decade.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28580 SL 28480 TGT 28680-28800.MCX.

