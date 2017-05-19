May 19, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold to trade in 28322-29196: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities,Gold rallied as concern over US President Donald Trump spurred a sell off in emerging market currencies.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 28322-29196.
Gold rallied as concern over US President Donald Trump spurred a sell off in emerging market currencies.
President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone after days of political tumult, denied colluding with Russia during his 2016 campaign.
Gold pulled back from two-week highs after stronger US manufacturing and initial jobless claims data dented the ‘flight to safety’ trade.SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 29000 TGT 28680-28550.MCX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.