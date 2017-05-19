App
May 19, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28322-29196: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities,Gold rallied as concern over US President Donald Trump spurred a sell off in emerging market currencies.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28322-29196.

President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone after days of political tumult, denied colluding with Russia during his 2016 campaign.

Gold pulled back from two-week highs after stronger US manufacturing and initial jobless claims data dented the ‘flight to safety’ trade.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 29000 TGT 28680-28550.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

