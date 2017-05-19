Gold to trade in 28322-29196: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28322-29196.

Gold rallied as concern over US President Donald Trump spurred a sell off in emerging market currencies.

President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone after days of political tumult, denied colluding with Russia during his 2016 campaign.

Gold pulled back from two-week highs after stronger US manufacturing and initial jobless claims data dented the ‘flight to safety’ trade.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28850 SL 29000 TGT 28680-28550.MCX.

