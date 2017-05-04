App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28299-28683: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold dropped as the dollar firmed and the market reduced expectations of a surprise win by France's far-right presidential candidate

Gold to trade in 28299-28683: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28299-28683.

Gold dropped as the dollar firmed and the market reduced expectations of a surprise win by France's far-right presidential candidate.

The Fed said that downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth, said inflation has been "running close" to its target.

A report from ADP and Moody's Analytics showed U.S. companies created 177,000 new positions for the month, slightly above expectations of 175,000.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28800 TGT 28480-28350.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

