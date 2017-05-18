Gold to trade in 27976-28966 range: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold soared near to 2% gains to a two-week high as investors poured back into the safehaven trade, after US political turmoil.
Achiievers Equities report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 27976-28966.
Downward movement in yields & dollar have given support to gold as political turmoil in US reduced expectations of rate hike.
BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28450 TGT 28820-28950.MCX
