Gold to trade in 27976-28966 range: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27976-28966.

Gold soared near to 2% gains to a two-week high as investors poured back into the safehaven trade, after US political turmoil.

Downward movement in yields & dollar have given support to gold as political turmoil in US reduced expectations of rate hike.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28450 TGT 28820-28950.MCX

