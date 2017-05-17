Gold to trade in 27968-28198: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27968-28198.

Gold gained as the U.S. dollar slid amid signs of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and following another controversy from President Donald Trump.

The U.S. economy is forecast to expand at a 4.1-percent annualized pace in the second quarter following the release of April figures on housing starts and industrial output.

Data showed that the number of housing starts and building permits issued in the U.S. unexpectedly declined in April.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28140 SL 28000 TGT 28260-28360.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.