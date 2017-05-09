Gold to trade in 27967-28299: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27967-28299.

Gold recovered on bargain-hunting after having dipped to a seven-week low earlier as safe haven demand ebbed away.

The U.S. economy's weak performance at the start of the year should slow Fed plans for further rate increases, now broadly expected to resume at June meeting.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14 percent to 851.89 tonnes on Monday.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28200 SL 28350 TGT 28080-27900.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.