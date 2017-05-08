Gold to trade in 27931-28321: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27931-28321.

Gold dropped after data showed U.S. job growth rebounded in April and as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in June grew and euro zone political risk receded.

Pressure also seen gold prices after the Fed played down any threats to this year's planned rate increases, supporting forecasts of another move in June.

Dealers in India were charging a premium of up to $2 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, compared to a premium of $1.50 last week.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28200 SL 28350 TGT 28080-27900.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.