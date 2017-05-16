Gold to trade in 27879-28199: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27879-28199.

Gold prices inched up as weaker-than-expected economic data from the US and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend pressured the dollar.

Geopolitical concerns resurfaced after North Korea confirmed that it had carried out a missile test on Sunday.

The New York Fed said its barometer on business activity in New York state unexpectedly fell in May, sinking into negative territory for the first time since October.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 27950 SL 27800 TGT 28050-28180.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.