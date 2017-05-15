App
May 15, 2017 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 27878-28192: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices traded in range as the sudden sacking of the FBI head in US stoked investor concerns even as the dollar headed for its strongest week this year.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 27878-28192.

Gold prices traded in range as the sudden sacking of the FBI head in US stoked investor concerns even as the dollar headed for its strongest week this year.

But capping gains in gold are expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in June.

In a speech, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he continues “to see two more rate hikes as appropriate this year.”

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28056 SL 27960 TGT 28140-28260.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

