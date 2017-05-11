Gold to trade in 27862-28212: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27862-28212.

Gold settled flat after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey in a move that shocked Washington.

Rekindled fears that North Korea could be gearing up for another weapons test also supported gold.

The Federal Reserve should hike interest rates three more times this year and at the same time start shedding its bond holdings, a Fed policymaker said.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 27900 SL 27770 TGT 28050-28200.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.