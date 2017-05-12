Gold to trade in 27849-28171: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27849-28171.

Gold prices gained amid political turmoil in Washington, after President Trump unexpectedly fired FBI chief James Comey.

However gains were capped by better than expected producer inflation and labor market Data

Fed’s Dudley said the U.S. central bank will normalise its balance sheet in a "very careful way", while leaving "sufficient" excess reserves in the financial system.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28050 SL 27900 TGT 28160-28280.MCX.

