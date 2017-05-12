App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 12, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 27849-28171: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices gained amid political turmoil in Washington, after President Trump unexpectedly fired FBI chief James Comey.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 27849-28171.


Gold prices gained amid political turmoil in Washington, after President Trump unexpectedly fired FBI chief James Comey.


However gains were capped by better than expected producer inflation and labor market Data


Fed’s Dudley said the U.S. central bank will normalise its balance sheet in a "very careful way", while leaving "sufficient" excess reserves in the financial system.


BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28050 SL 27900 TGT 28160-28280.MCX.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

