Gold to trade in 27809-28255: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27809-28255.

Gold dropped sliding to the lowest level in around eight weeks amid fading demand for safe-haven assets.

Sentiments dropped in bullion as uncertainty over the French election came to end on Sunday, following Emmanuel Macron’s victory.

Supporting news for bullion can be with rekindled fears that North Korea could be gearing up for another weapons test.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29150 SL 29300 TGT 27960-27800.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.