May 05, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 27803-28505: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices dropped on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Gold to trade in 27803-28505: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 27803-28505.

Gold prices dropped on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Fed concluded its two-day policy meeting giving a positive assessment of the U.S. economy while keeping rates unchanged, as was widely expected.

Expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election on Sunday were reinforced in a TV debate with the far-right's Marine Le Pen.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28200 SL 28350 TGT 28080-27900.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

