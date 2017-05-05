Gold to trade in 27803-28505: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27803-28505.

Gold prices dropped on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Fed concluded its two-day policy meeting giving a positive assessment of the U.S. economy while keeping rates unchanged, as was widely expected.

Expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election on Sunday were reinforced in a TV debate with the far-right's Marine Le Pen.

SELL GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28200 SL 28350 TGT 28080-27900.MCX.

