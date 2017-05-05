Gold to trade in 27803-28505: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices dropped on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 27803-28505.
Gold prices dropped on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.Fed concluded its two-day policy meeting giving a positive assessment of the U.S. economy while keeping rates unchanged, as was widely expected.
Expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election on Sunday were reinforced in a TV debate with the far-right's Marine Le Pen.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.