Gold prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, gold prices traded unchanged as the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of sweeping tax cuts and investors weighed possible changes in fiscal policy against the impact of an expected rise in U.S. interest rates. The House passed a bill to cut federal tax rates on corporations, small businesses and individuals. The U.S. Senate has yet to vote on its version the bill. Markets see a 96.7 percent chance of the U.S Federal Reserve raising rates at its Dec. 13 meeting, CME Group's Fed Watch showed. It would be the Fed's third rate increase this year. On the MCX, gold prices declined marginally by 0.02 percent to close at Rs .39799 per kg.

The tax bill agenda and the rate hike in the US are the two probable push factors for gold prices to move lower in the coming trading sessions. ON the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0.31 percent at $1282.4 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.