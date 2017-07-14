Gold prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.21 percent to close at $1217 per ounce on stronger dollar and higher equities and upbeat economic data. The MSCI world index hit a record high for the fourth time in less than a month as investors took Yellen's remarks as a green light for risk - taking. The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise interest rates, though low inflation and a low neutral rate could leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Yellen said on Wednesday. On the MCX, gold prices closed flat at Rs.28040 per 10 gms.

Optimistic economic data from the US, possibility of further rate hike in 2017 and higher global equities are factors exerting downside pressure on the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower flat at $1216.65 per ounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.