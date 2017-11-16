App
Nov 16, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1277 per ounce.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.2 percent to close at $1278.4 per ounce as U.S. data showed a rise in retail sales data last month and an uptick in underlying inflation which cemented expectations for further U.S. interest rate hikes. The outlook for U.S. tax cuts that could stimulate economic growth was clouded after U.S. Senate Republicans created new political obstacles by linking the repeal of a key component of Obamacare to the tax reform plans. On the MCX, gold prices declined marginally by 0.31 percent to close at Rs.29670 per kg.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower today on account of profit booking at higher levels while the implementation of tax cuts in the US and good economic data from the US will exert downside pressure. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1277 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

