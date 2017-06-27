Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on gold

Week on week, gold prices closed marginally higher by 0. 1 percent at $ 12 44 per ounce while the markets remained dull last week on account of Eid holidays. Earlier, prices lost momentum after a string of hawkish comments by Fed members. Latest comments by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Tuesday that low interest rates do pose financial stability concerns that central bankers and the private sector must take seriously. On the MCX, g old prices declined marginally lower by 0. 1 (w - o - w) percent to close at Rs.28 510 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as latest comments by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker advocated a “pause”n rate increases, while the central bank starts to pare its balance sheet. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, following weakness in the previous trading session as international markets remain flat at $ 12 44 per ounce.

