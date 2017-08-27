App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade higher continuing its recent positive momentum while the key event of central bankers at Jackson Hole will be a close watch by investors across the globe.

Gold prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Gold declines half a percent on Tuesday to close at $1284.3 per ounce while MCX gold prices declined by 0.56 percent to close at Rs.29227 per 10 gms. Stronger dollar and cautious investors ahead of the annual general  meeting of central bankers wherein Investors awaited speeches by  European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and U.S. Federal  Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for  clues to the direction of interest and currency rates. The Federal Reserve next meets on Sept. 19 - 2 0. Fed funds futures prices show traders see a 42 percent chance of an interest rate increase by the December meeting, with a marginal chance of a rate cut, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher continuing its recent positive momentum while the key event of central bankers at Jackson Hole will be a close watch by investors across the globe. MCX gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $1284 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.