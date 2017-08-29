Gold prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices rose by 1.43 percent to close at $1309.5 per ounce breaching $1,300 per ounce as the dollar fell and the euro rose after the head of the European Central Bank (ECB) said that the euro zone's economic recovery had taken hold at a meeting of central bankers. At Jackson Hole, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no reference to U.S. monetary policy but instead focused on financial regulations, leading traders to expect interest rates to be raised more slowly.

Outlook

North Korea fires another Missile in turn raising the geo-political tensions across the globe and investors flight towards safe haven assets. We expect gold prices to head higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.5 percent at $1315 per ounce.

